

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Firefighters’ tape blocked off a home in downtown Kitchener on Thursday as the investigation into a suspicious fire continued.

“We are working with the Kitchener Fire Department to determine the origin of the fire and the circumstances as to why it was started,” Waterloo Regional Police Insp. Michael Haffner told CTV Kitchener.

Fire crews were called to the home on Charles Street near Benton Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The house is split into multiple units. There was a fire in the unit at the back of the house.

Damage from that fire is estimated at $75,000 to $100,000. One person who was inside the unit at the time was treated for minor burns to his face.

That man was not allowed back into his unit Thursday, but the residents of the other units were able to come and go as normal.

With reporting by Carina Sledz