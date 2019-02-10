

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of Elora community members came together at the Centre Wellington Sportsflex to raise funds for a family of nine.

Jackie Gallegos, a mother of seven children, was diagnosed with stage four breast and bone cancer.

“I’m feeling super overwhelmed but incredibly blessed and really, really loved,” she said. “Thank you for loving our family and thank you for coming out and supporting us.”

The night of Zumba dancing, raffles, sweet treats, and a magic show on Saturday turned out bigger than they initially expected.

“I’m just blown away with how many people have offered to help and contribute,” said Sarah Schleen, a friend of Jackie’s and Zumba instructor. “I’ve already surpassed my goal that I was hoping for.”

Schleen says she’s already reached the initial goal of $2,500 online and believes they now sit at over $11,000 after the event.

“We’ve never felt more supported in our lives than we do now,” said Daniel Gallegos, Jackie’s husband. “It’s an incredible circumstance in a bad way…but we appreciate it.”

I just want to support her and let her know that she’s not alone in this fight for breast cancer and her family,” said Schleen.