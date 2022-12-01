Youth charged with double stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a youth is facing weapons charges after two people were stabbed Thursday night in Kitchener.

Around 5:40 p.m., they warned of an increased police presence in the area of King Street West and Green Street near Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School (KCI).

Police say they found two people with stab wounds at the scene.

One of them was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police say a youth from Kitchener has been charged with weapons dangerous, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a judicial release order. They are being held for a bail hearing.

Police added that the accused and victims are “believed to be known to one another.”