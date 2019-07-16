Seasoned jazz musicians are sharing the stage with up-and-coming performers at the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival this weekend.

The festival’s Youth Ensemble will take the stage for an all-student performance.

"For a lot of them, it’s a chance to play in a somewhat professional kind of context," says Youth Ensemble conductor Jason White.

"We hope that it will inspire them to work harder and try to seek more opportunities."

The ensemble consists of high school students who play jazz music. The workshop comes through their school’s music program, and is completely free for them to participate.

"They’ll be on the big stage with full sound setup and they’ll get it recorded," says White. "They’ll have a crowd watching them. It’s really, really great energy."

You can see the Youth Ensemble at the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Waterloo City Hall.

Watch a preview of the event this week on In Your Backyard with Stu Gooden on CTV News at 5.