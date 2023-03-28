WRPS seeking the public's assistance in Cambridge convenience store robbery investigation

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is continuing to investigate a robbery at a convenience store on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.

According to a media release, it happened on Monday at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say a male went into the store, got into an argument, and then left.

Shortly after, another male allegedly went into the store, took items while holding a knife, and drove off into a black sedan.

No injuries were reported.

The first male is described as white and 5'7. He was wearing all black, with white shoes, and a black face covering.

The second is described as white, around 20 years old, 5'5, and wearing a white hoodie, white pants, and a small satchel bag.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the attached photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

