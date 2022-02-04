WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener) Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver