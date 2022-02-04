WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.

In a message issued Friday evening, Larkin said WRPS have a "full operational plan" to ensure safety and security.

He didn’t specify how many officers or what units might be deployed, but said the plan includes "an enhanced police presence."

A regional police spokesperson told CTV News they don’t release details of operational plans.

"While the WRPS respects the democratic right to peaceful assembly and protest, we will not tolerate any acts, threats of violence and/or any unlawful behaviour that jeopardizes the safety of our community," Larkin said.

Anyone who chooses to participate in the protest is asked to do so peacefully and to follow public health guidelines, he continued.

Larkin said police will work hard to minimize any disruptions over the weekend and ensure roadways, public institutions and services are not impeded.

Earlier on Friday, Toronto police closed some roads around downtown hospitals ahead of expected demonstrations in that city.

No such closures have been announced in Waterloo Region, but a police spokesperson said police will advise if and when they happen.