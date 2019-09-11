Finance was a clear focal point at the Waterloo Regional Police board meeting Wednesday morning.

The issue of an overtime budget increasing year after year was brought to the table.

In 2019, the OT budget was up by over $33,000.

The finance unit with the police services board says it is due to staffing shortages primarily at the divisions, courts, communications, and major crime unit.

An overtime review is underway to look at recommendations to lower levels.

The overall overtime budget is expected to close 2019 with a $900,000 surplus.

More to come.