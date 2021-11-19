WRPS officer charged with impaired driving in-off duty crash in Toronto
Kitchener -
An early morning crash in Toronto has resulted in a Waterloo regional police officer now facing charges of operation while impaired and over 80.
A press release by the Waterloo Regional Police Service said emergency crews were called to Power Street and Adelaide Street shortly after midnight Friday for a crash.
The WRPS release noted that as a result of the investigation, the officer involved in the crash was off-duty and charged.
The three-year-member of WRPS has been suspended with pay as required by the Police Services Act of Ontario.
The officer has a court date in Toronto on Jan. 13, 2022.
