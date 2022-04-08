WRDSB to start sending parents daily COVID-19 case reports

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Friday that they will begin sending daily COVID-19 case reports to parents.

They said the move was made to keep families informed amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases reported across the province.

Starting next week, the school's principal will send families a daily report through 'School-Day.'

The school board said it will include the number of COVID-19 cases reported and the affected classes.

No information will be provided that identifies the student or staff member.

"If you do not receive a report," a press release said, "it means there were no COVID-19 cases reported at your school that day."

The school board added also said that they're facing increased staffing challenges because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, however no schools have had to close. If that does need to happen, the WRDSB said families will be alerted through 'School-Day' and an update will be posted on the school's website 24 hours before the closure. Students will be able to participate in asynchronous learning through their virtual classroom.

Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region has also had to cancel some bus routes due to COVID-19 driver absences.