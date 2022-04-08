Driver absences cause more school bus cancellations in Waterloo Region

Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region has cancelled some school bus routes due to driver absences.

That shortage, they say, is because of the increasing number of drivers isolating under COVID-19 protocols.

STSWR says buses are cancelled when there's not enough drivers to cover those absences.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says parents have two options if their child's bus is cancelled. They can either opt for an asynchronous remote learning day or find an alternate ride to and from school.

Cancellations are listed daily on the STSWR website.