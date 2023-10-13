WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Meanwhile the Waterloo Region District School Board said students absent Friday due to safety concerns would not be penalized.

Schools will continue their normal operations and schedules, WRDSB said in an online statement.

“We are aware that there will be families who are concerned because of recent online threats related to the current situation in the Middle East,” the board said. “WRDSB is committed to supporting the safety and well-being of all students.”

“Please be assured we will continue to use a trauma-informed and responsive approach to support students and families and to maintain a safe and welcoming school environment.”

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, WRPS said it is monitoring the situation closely and is connected to community leaders in the region to provide ongoing support and safety planning.

Several police services across the province issued similar statements the same day.

The Israel-Gaza war, which is now in its seventh day, has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides.

On Friday, Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse -- almost half the Gaza population -- would be calamitous. Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, dismissed the evacuation order as a ploy and called on people to stay in their homes.

The evacuation order, which applies to Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, sparked widespread panic among civilians and aid workers already running from Israeli airstrikes and contending with a total siege of Gaza. Israel has cut off all food, water and supplies and caused a territory-wide blackout.

With file from The Associated Press