KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board has passed a motion launching a committee to examine school names through an anti-racist lens.

The committee will review all school and board facility names, while engaging with the Indigenous, Black and racialized communities in the region. The motion was approved at Monday night's school board meeting.

Trustee Kathleen Woodcock brought the motion forward and said racial injustices and inequality are acknowledged in the education system. Now, she said it's time for the board to take action.

The school board will also voted to review its school resource officer program.