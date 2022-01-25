WRDSB hears delegates at meeting regarding LGBTQ+ library resources

The discussion of LGBTQ+ resources in school libraries led to emotional testimonials from delegates and contention among board members at a recent Waterloo Region District School Board meeting.

The Monday night meeting came one week after a teacher making a delegation to the board was told to end her presentation early before eventually being removed.

Concerns were raised that Carolyn Burjoski's remarks about LGBTQ+ books in school libraries were violating the Ontario Human Rights Code, which protects gender identity and expression. Burjoski said she was later assigned to work from home.

"While some trustees and some well-meaning delegates might genuinely not have seen the harm the delegate caused in what she was saying, I can assure you it was real," said chair Scott Piatkowsi.

The recent Monday night meeting began with trustee Mike Ramsay voicing his concern with Piatkowski's handling of the presentation the week prior. This included Piatkowski telling Ramsay that he was out of order on a number of occasions.

"The Charter of Rights and Freedoms is intended to protect citizens from government, it's not intended to expand the authority of government," said Peter Woolstencroft, a political science professor at the University of Waterloo. "So here's the school board using the charter to limit people's speech."

While some delegates were against the decision by the board, others were in favour.

"There is no place for violence or hate in Waterloo Region," said Mitchell Davis. "The transphobia displayed in the Jan. 17 meeting is deeply troubling and not welcome here."

Delegate Cait Glasson shared personal experiences to highlight the importance of having LGBTQ+ resources in libraries.

"It wasn't until I was 52 years old, three years ago, that I first read a book in which there was a protagonist who was like me," said Glasson. "I had spent the first 52 years of my life being desperately ashamed of being transgender because I never saw any positive representation.

"Making these books available will save lives."