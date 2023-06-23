Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.

The military helicopter crashed during a training flight in the early morning, prompting a search to find two missing service members.

The following day, the RCAF said the two missing air crew members were found dead.

On Friday, the RCAF said Capt. David Domagala of Woodstock, Ont. and Capt. Marc Larouche of Amos, Que. were the victims who died in the crash.

According to a news release from the RCAF, Domagala, 32, served in the Canadian Army Reserve before applying to become a pilot.

The RCAF said after graduating from the Royal Military College, he completed pilot training and was posted to 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in 2019. He deployed as a liaison officer on Operation CALUMET in Egypt, for which he received a Commander Commendation from Canadian Joint Operations Command. He began his training on the CH-147F Chinook upon redeployment.

“I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of two Royal Canadian Air Force members from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. These brave Canadian Armed Forces members served Canada with honour, dedication, and immeasurable courage. I extend my deepest condolences to their loved ones. I also send my prayers to the two members injured in the crash, who are now recovering. We are with you,” Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence said in a news release on Wednesday.

Two other crew members were also on board the helicopter. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.