Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. David Domagala. (Royal Canadian Air Force) Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. David Domagala. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver