Woodstock General Hospital has posted a public plea for help.

The hospital is in urgent need of volunteers.

They have multiple positions open but say those that need to be filled first are for chapel assistant, meal assistant and gift shop.

They’re also looking for people to make appointment reminder calls and work in the mammography department.

The hospital says successful candidates need to be able to work independently, be energetic and like helping others.

You can find more information on their website.