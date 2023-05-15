Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue

At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.

This would be Ellerby’s 20th year in operation, but after two recent break-ins that caused thousands of dollars in damages, the doors of Todd’s Dogs remain closed.

“[I’m] still waiting for the insurance company to figure out what the damage is, [and] when they’re going to get it fixed. I hope it’s soon,” Ellerby said.

Ellerby said on April 26, just before he opened for the year, someone broke in through the back door, stole food and caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

He installed a few more security features and opened for business on May 6.

Just days later, someone ripped the exhaust vent off the top of the truck, breaking in once again. This time, they stole and damaged much more.

Todd Ellerby has closed his business for the time being after two recent break-and-enters. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

“May pays for pretty much the whole year, like our whole season being here,” Ellerby said. “And it’s shot.”

Ellebry shared the security footage of the break-in, which appears to show a person entering the business from the roof and rummaging around the trailer.

“As seen in the video, he climbed onto the roof and ripped off the exhaust fan and, in doing, so damaged the fire suppression system, and another rooftop vent which was deemed too small for him to enter,” Ellerby said in the post.

Ellerby has another mobile food truck that he takes to events, however, the stationary location serves as a crucial money-maker.

He said if he gets broken into at Home Hardware again, he’s pretty much ready to close it down.

“Eventually, I’ll be broke. If this keeps happening,” he said. “Why stay in business?”

‘HE’S DOING A GOOD JOB’

Customers say they miss having the option for lunch and chatting with the friendly employees that work there.

“He’s always been a friendly person,” Brian Luxton, Todd’s Dogs customer said. “The staff is always great. You come by, and there is lineups some days waiting to get food, so obviously, he’s doing a good job,”

He added: “Getting buggered around like this by some idiot in town, unfortunately, there’s too many of them around.”

Ellerby said he’s not the only business dealing with break-ins and feels more needs to be done to address mental health issues and crime in the area.

“It’s rampant. I had three phone calls that day from other businesses in this area that had been broken into the same night,” Ellerby said.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time but confirmed to CTV News an investigation is underway.

Ellerby said he has received an unbelievable amount of support from the community, including people offering to give him donations.

He said he doesn’t want any charity, instead, he wants similar crimes to stop.