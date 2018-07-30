

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a woman is facing numerous charges after rear-ending a Land Rover Sunday.

Officers responded to a crash around 12 a.m. at the intersection of Norfolk Street and Waterloo Avenue after a black Mazda allegedly rear ended a blue Land Rover.

Through investigation officers found the 31-year-old female driver of the black Mazda did not have valid insurance.

After searching the vehicle officers discovered open alcohol in the centre console, empty cans of alcohol on the floor, and full containers of alcohol in various areas of the vehicle.

Upon speaking with the driver police detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

The driver then provided a breath sample, which she failed.

Officers say there were two children in the vehicle, one of which was not properly secured in a child’s seat.

As a result, the Guelph woman was arrested and charged with various offences including Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Careless Driving, Drive Under Suspension, and Drive While Child Passenger Not Properly Secured.