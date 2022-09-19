Woman threatens employee with needle after shoplifting: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a Cambridge woman they say stole products from as store and then threatened an employee with a needle.
According to a news release, the woman entered the business on Woodlawn Road West around 1 a.m. Monday.
She allegedly leftthe store with around $250 worth of product, and when an employee tried to stop her, she threatened them with a needle.
Police say they later found the woman behind a nearby business.
A 35-year-old woman has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
'Captured everyone's heart': First mourner to attend lying in state says Queen's death has brought people together
Vanessa Nanthakumaran, the first person to get into Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, tells CTV News it's been 'amazing to see the community come together' amid the mourning period for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family vows to help others find a match
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988.
London
-
Life-threating injuries after London stabbing
A stabbing is being investigated by London police. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of McNay Street near Victoria Drive.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Windsor
-
'Threatening violence' against Vincent Massey high school leads to arrest of 15-year-old student
Windsor police say a 15-year-old student has been charged after “threatening violence” against a south Windsor school.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against three Essex County residents after crashes
Essex County OPP officers have arrested three alleged impaired drivers after three crashes in the last three days.
-
Windsor residents mourn Queen Elizabeth II despite rain, early hour
About a dozen residents gathered in Windsor City Hall Square before dawn Monday to watch the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
NVCA's historical Festival at Fort Willow
To get the full effect of what it felt like to be alive in the mid-18th century, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority is hosting the Festival at Fort Willow on October 1.
-
Rescue set to bring nearly 50 dogs into Ontario this week before national ban is implemented
An animal rescue and advocacy group is rushing to bring as many dogs into Ontario as possible before a nationwide ban goes into effect at the end of the month.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
Driver charged after hitting a power pole, fleeing stolen vehicle
Sault police say a 27-year-old is facing several charges after hitting a power pole with a stolen vehicle and then fleeing the scene.
-
Hwy 17 crash Sunday involved an OPP fleet vehicle
An OPP fleet vehicle was involved in a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Verner on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | How the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing.
-
Safer opioid supply program leads to drop in hospitalizations, ER visits: study
Safe opioid supply programs can significantly cut down on emergency department visits and hospitalizations for people at high risk for overdose, new research from Ontario suggests.
-
TTC will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Montreal
-
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II to be honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies will be held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How Manitoba is marking the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Manitoba is recognizing Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and is holding provincial events and observances to commemorate the Queen on the day of her state funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
Beginning at 10 a.m., the hour-long service will be livestreamed by the provincial government for people who cannot attend. The livestream will also be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Kevin Hart to perform Saddledome show in December
Comedian turned Hollywood star Kevin Hart will bring his comedic stylings to Calgary later this year.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
Beginning at 10 a.m., the hour-long service will be livestreamed by the provincial government for people who cannot attend. The livestream will also be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 9:45 PT
LIVE @ 9:45 PT | What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.