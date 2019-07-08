

CTV Kitchener





A convenience store in Cambridge was robbed with a weapon on Saturday.

Regional police headed to Elgin Street North in Cambridge at about 9:45 p.m. after it was reported.

They say that a woman went to the store with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

She took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

She then left the store and fled the scene in an older vehicle.

Police are still investigating.