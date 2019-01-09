

CTV Kitchener





A woman and her pet are safe after the dog fell into the water in Port Rowan.

Norfolk County OPP and paramedics responded to the incident at the marina on Tuesday afternoon.

The dog had fallen into the water and 911 was called. Before emergency services arrived, the woman had jumped into the water to save the animal.

“The Norfolk County OPP is grateful that there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident and are urging all residents to be aware of the dangers associated to cold water,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a press release.

She was examined by paramedics, and a press release says that neither she nor the dog seemed to suffer any injuries.