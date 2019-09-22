

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 30-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested after Guelph Police say she was clocked going over twice the speed limit.

Officers conducted the traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the vehicle was travelling 125 km/h in the 60 km/h zone on Woodlawn Road West.

The investigation reportedly determined the female driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police say she refused to provide a breath sample after she was arrested.

The woman has been charged with operation while impaired, refusing to comply with demand, speeding, and stunt driving.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.