    Woman facing 42 charges after trying to fraudulently obtain credit at Conestoga Mall: WRPS

    Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
    A woman from Guelph, who allegedly tried to obtain credit fraudulently at Conestoga Mall, is now facing 42 charges.

    Waterloo regional police were called to a business in the mall on Wednesday.

    They say the suspect tried to run away before being caught and arrested.

    She was allegedly in possession of several fake IDs in the names of different people.

    Police say they also found other items that had been fraudulently obtained.

    A 24-year-old woman has been charged with 42 counts of fraud-related charges.

