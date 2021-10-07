Woman allegedly punches, spits on officers during arrest: police

KITCHENER -

Regional police say a woman allegedly punched and spit on two officers during a disturbance call in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Albert Street and Dupont Street West around 12:15 a.m.

In a news release, police said the woman "was observed to be breaching probation and a release order."

The woman punched and spit on officers when they tried to arrest her.

A 42-year-old Waterloo woman has been charged with breach of probation, failure to comply with a release order and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

She was held for a bail hearing.