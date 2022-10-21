Winning Breslau lottery ticket about to expire

If you purchased a LOTTARIO ticket in Breslau nearly a year ago and forgot to check it, you may want to before it expires.

The winning lottery ticket sold in Breslau will expire in two weeks unless the person holding the ticket claims the prize.

On Nov. 6, the winning ticket worth $10,000 will expire, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

According to OLG rules, players have one year from their draw date to claim their prize before it expires.

The winning numbers were 12, 16, 18, 37, 39, 41 with Bonus Number 38.

The owner of the ticket is being encouraged to sign them and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.