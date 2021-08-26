Wilfrid Laurier University to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KITCHENER -

All students, staff and faculty heading to Wilfrid Laurier University will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall term.

An update on the school's website said proof must be submitted by Sept. 7.

Anyone who isn't fully vaccinated or exempted from vaccination will need to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing.

People who aren't exempt from the vaccine requirement need to have both doses by Oct. 8.