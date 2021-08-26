Wilfrid Laurier University to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

A Wilfrid Laurier University sign seen in this undated file photo. A Wilfrid Laurier University sign seen in this undated file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. proceeding with Kabul pullout despite deadly ISIS attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after attacks that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and dashed hopes of ending the 20-year U.S. war without further bloodshed. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.

O'Toole says Canada 'should be proud to put our flag back up'

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says Canada 'should be proud to put our flag back up' after it has remained at half-mast on the Peace Tower and other federal buildings for nearly three months to mark the finding of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver