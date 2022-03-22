Wilfrid Laurier and U of G to remove mask mandates and vaccination requirements May 1

A woman is wearing a face mask as she walks through the old town in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) A woman is wearing a face mask as she walks through the old town in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why

Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, prepare for the start of the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?

The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes

The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'

