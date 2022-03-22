Wilfrid Laurier and U of G to remove mask mandates and vaccination requirements May 1

Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo and the University of Guelph will wait until May 1 to lift their mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements.

The province removed mask requirements in most settings on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 symptom screening at both universities will also be paused on May 1.

In a media release, Wilfrid Laurier University said it “strongly recommends” the continued use of masks in indoor spaces and will continue to provide masks to students, staff and faculty at no cost.

Should the vaccination requirement be reinstated, Wilfrid Laurier will not offer remote or hybrid options for in-person classes for students who do not meet the vaccination requirement, the university said.

The University of Guelph also encouraged people to continue to wear masks indoors on campus. It also said public health measures could be reinstated with little advance notice.