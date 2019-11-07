

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Monday is Remembrance Day, a day to acknowledge and pay respect to those who have served and are serving Canada.

According to Veterans Affairs of Canada, that includes "more than 2,300,000 Canadians who have served throughout our nation’s history and the more than 118,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Every year at on Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m., Canadians pause for a moment of silence.

This year, CTV Kitchener will be livestreaming the ceremony at the Kitchener cenotaph. You can watch that live on our website.

You can also see coverage of other ceremonies in the region on our website and on television during CTV News at Noon, Five and Six.

If you'd like to see the ceremony in person, you can find details for each city's ceremonies below:

Cambridge:

Preston Legion – Branch 126

March leaves from 334 Westminster Dr. N. at 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at the Central Park cenotaph

Hespeler Legion – Branch 272

March leaves from 26 Schofield St. at 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at the corner of Queen and Tannery

Galt Legion – Branch 121

March leaves from 4 Veterans Way at 10:15 a.m. followed by a service at the Queen's Square cenotaph

Kitchener:

Fred Gies Legion – Branch 50

Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between Duke and King; ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Kitchener cenotaph.

Waterloo:

Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 530

Gathering begins at 10 a.m. at Bridgeport and Regina temporary parking lot B; march begins at 10:15 and arrives at the cenotaph for 10:30 a.m.