Where is the Tall Man of Elora?

People walking through the Elora Greenspace in Centre Wellington may notice a big absence over the next few weeks.

According to a social media post from the township, The Tall Man statue was removed on Oct. 29 for repairs.

The artwork, formally known as A Question of Who’s In Charge by Scott A. McNichol, has been taken down so the artist can complete some work.

They expect the repairs will be done and the statue will be re-installed by the end of the year.