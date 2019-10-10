Featured
Wheels separate from transport truck, hit car on Hwy. 401
Police say four people were uninjured after this vehicle was hit by a flying wheel. (@OPP_HSD / Twitter)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:50PM EDT
KITCHENER – Four people are somehow uninjured after their vehicle was hit by at least one flying wheel.
Provincial police say that a set of wheels detached from a transport truck that was heading west on Guelph Line.
The wheels came into the eastbound lanes and hit a car, destroying the front of it.
Police say none of the four occupants were injured.
The transport truck reportedly failed to remain.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.