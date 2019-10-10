

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Four people are somehow uninjured after their vehicle was hit by at least one flying wheel.

Provincial police say that a set of wheels detached from a transport truck that was heading west on Guelph Line.

The wheels came into the eastbound lanes and hit a car, destroying the front of it.

Police say none of the four occupants were injured.

The transport truck reportedly failed to remain.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.