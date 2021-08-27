What you need to know as Waterloo Region students head back to the classroom

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards welcomed students back to the classroom for the first time since the April break.

Students headed back to school on Sept. 7.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board have both released plans for keeping students safe and healthy next year.

VACCINATIONS

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario. School board officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

DAILY SCREENING

Public and Catholic students will need to complete a daily screening form before heading to school in September.

The screening must be completed each day before the child can go to school.

MASKS

Masks are required in indoor settings for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

Public health will identify and contact any close contacts of COVID-19 cases in schools and recommend self-isolation when needed.

Testing is available at locations across Waterloo Region and tests can be booked online.

Unvaccinated household members must self-isolate while waiting for this symptomatic child's results.

Decisions on whether or not to close classrooms or schools will be made based on risk assessment.

OUTBREAK PROTOCOL

Public health will declare a COVID-19 outbreak if there are two more cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Officials will then work with the school to provide direction on outbreak control measures. They will also work to decide whether or not cohorts need to be sent home, or if there needs to be a partial or full school closure.

SHARED SPACES AND ACTIVITIES

Cubbies and lockers will be available to students this school year. Distancing and hand hygiene protocols will be in place.

The WRDSB said music programs will be allowed with distancing and cohorting.

Some students in both school boards will have limited access to cafeterias. Others will be able to eat in their classroom or leave the school building for their lunch period.

Physical education is allowed while following proper physical distancing. Masking isn't required when playing high- and low-contact activities outdoors and officials recommend opening windows where possible to increase ventilation.

Students won't need to wear masks during outdoor recess.

MENTAL HEALTH

The WRDSB has shared resources for students and families to help them with "the new challenges of this school year."

TRANSPORTATION

School buses will be able to run at full capacity this school year. Students will need to wear masks while on the buses and sit in assigned seats.