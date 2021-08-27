What you need to know as Waterloo Region students head back to the classroom

In this file photo, grade one teacher Heidi Dimou arranges the desks in line with physical distancing policy in her class at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson In this file photo, grade one teacher Heidi Dimou arranges the desks in line with physical distancing policy in her class at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver