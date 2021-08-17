What to expect at the 2021 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

KITCHENER -

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will run over three weekends in 2021, kicking off with the official opening ceremonies on Sept. 24.

In a Tuesday news release, festival officials said the 53rd annual festival will run over three weekends from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11.

"The safety and well-being of our community, staff, and volunteers is our highest priority," the release said in part. "Working closely with the Waterloo Region Public Health Unit, the municipalities, and the Region, we are thrilled to offer exciting programs to safely enjoy this community tradition, both virtually and in-person."

The opening ceremonies will be streamed live from the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sept. 24 at noon.

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be a virtual event in 2021, broadcasting live on CTV Kitchener on Oct. 11.

This year's festival will also include the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest WunderWagon, which will bring "the spirit of Oktoberfest" to residential streets, local restaurants and other community centres throughout September and October.

The 2021 pin design will also be released Tuesday, which honours health-care workers for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of pin sales will support the Grand River Hospital and the Onkel Hans Food Drive.

Pins will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Festival organizers will team up with local restaurants to offer Oktoberfest-themed entertainment and Bavarian meals as Micro-Festhallen. Restaurants can find out more about partnering with Oktoberfest online. A full schedule will be available in the coming weeks.