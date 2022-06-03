What to do this summer in Waterloo region

Looking for something fun to do in Waterloo region this summer?

The City of Kitchener and the Region of Waterloo have both released lists of planned festivals, events and activities.

"This summer we're finally getting back to in-person fun," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. "There's something for everyone in Kitchener from concerts and festivals to family events and neighbourhood gatherings."

Here are some of the activities to mark on your calendar:

JUNE

June 9 to 30, Thursdays

KWFamous Roller Disco - KWFamous and Retro Rollers are hosting a roller disco every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kitchener Market (downstairs).

June 12

King StrEATery Food Truck Festival - Food trucks, serving a variety of options, and local craft breweries will be gathering at the Kitchener Market between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will also be live music, games and other activities.

June 17

Neighbours Night in Victoria Park – A free concert featuring Virginia to Vegas and Delaney Jane, with special guest Reve.

June 17

Tacofest - Local restaurants and breweries will be serving up Mexican fare at TheMUSEUM from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 18

Neighbours Day – Porches and front lawns across Kitchener will be hosting performances by local artists, along with BBQs and other free community-run events.

June 18

Summer Lights Festival in downtown Kitchener – Celebration of art, tech, dance, music and creative experiences.

June 25-26

KW Multicultural Festival - This two-day festival in Victoria Park will feature food, music, dance and fun activities. It runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

JULY

July 1

Canada Day in downtown Kitchener – Family-friendly activities, followed by an evening concert and fireworks show. The concert will be headlined by Glass Tiger and feature Alyssa Reid, Bad Child and Rufus John.

July 7-9

Kultrun World Music Festival - Now taking place in St. Jacobs, the Kultrun World Music Festival is a free, family friendly celebration of music from around the world. It features emerging and well-known global artists and interactive workshops for children and adults covering everything from drumming circles to theatre to dance. Also browse international vendors offering arts, crafts and food.

July 8

Cruising on King Street – The big street party will roll through downtown Kitchener, classic cars will be parked in front of City Hall, and there will also be live entertainment.

July 15-17

Downtown Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show - Dozens of grill masters and Ontario craft brewers will be taking part in this two-day festival in Victoria park. There will also be live entertainment and a kids fun zone.

July 15-16

Cambridge Scottish Festival - Celebrate Scottish heritage and culture at Churchill Park. The Cambridge Scottish Festival features traditional Scottish games, musicians from across North America, Highland dance competitions and a host of vendors and attractions.

July 22 to 24

Sunlife Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival - The annual three-day free music festival is back, honouring all types of jazz. The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival features a full lineup all weekend right beside Waterloo City Hall.

July 23

Wayback Festival - A classic rock celebration with performances from two Canadian acts – Trooper and Lee Aaron.

July 29

Shakespeare in the Park - The Driftwood Theatre Group will perform King Henry Five, an adaption of three Shakespeare plays.

AUGUST

August 4-7

Kitchener Blues Festival - A variety of acts will be performing on three stages over three days. This also marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

August 20-21

Moparfest - Canada’s largest all-Mopar car show returns to the Showgrounds in New Hamburg. Moparfest features more than 1,600 show vehicles, and welcomes 20,000 people throughout the weekend.

August 21

Kidspark - This family-friendly event returns with lots of activities, games and performances for kids of all ages.

August 25 to 28

Sun Life Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival — Four-days of non-stop family fun comes to Uptown Waterloo with the Sun Life Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival. Acrobats, comedians, magicians and fire-breathers are ready to entertain in this free event (tips are encouraged for your favourite performers!). Sample some food, shop with on-site vendors, try some midway games and take a ride on the ferris wheel.

OTHER EVENTS

The city says other events are in the works, including artisan markets, movie nights, concerts and more. They will be held at community centres, the Kitchener Market, Gaukel Street and various locations throughout downtown Kitchener.

The city is also encouraging residents to visit local golf courses, parks, walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as splash pads.

More details will be posted on the City of Kitchener's website.