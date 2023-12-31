What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s

KITCHENER
    With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.

    Here’s a list of what’s open and closed over the long weekend in Waterloo Region:

    SHOPPING AND GROCERIES

    On New Year’s Eve, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Cambridge Centre is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

    All three malls are closed on New Year’s Day.

    Most grocery stores will be closed New Year’s Day.

    Certain drug stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Day – contact your local store before heading there.

    ALCOHOL

    The LCBO and Beer Store will be closed on New Year’s Day.

    Most locations will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

    TRANSIT

    Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on its winter holiday service schedule for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

    On Sunday, GRT will have extended service on certain routes for New Year’s Eve – regular fares apply.

    Guelph transit will be running on a regular service schedule on New Year’s Eve until 6:45 p.m.

    Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be free transit service and extended late-night service.

    On-demand services will be available from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. in Guelph on New Year’s Day.

    WASTE COLLECTION

    There is no waste collection in Waterloo Region on Jan. 1. Collection will be delayed to the next day.

    Waterloo and Cambridge landfills will be closed to residential access on New Year’s Day.

    LIBRARIES

    All libraries operated by the Region of Waterloo and cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge will be closed on New Year’s Day.

