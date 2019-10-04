

Spencer Turcotte and Chris Thomson , CTV Kitchener





In September, the median price of a detached home in the region was $575,000, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors.

Here's a look at the median price of a detached home, and what these homes offer, in other major cities around the country.

Source: Vergil Raduc, RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc. via Realtor.ca

98 Cotton Grass St., Kitchener, Ont.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,412 sq. ft.

$579,000

Features: Fully-fenced backyard, newer appliances and roof

Source: Dave Farnham, Royal LePage Wolle Realty via Realty.ca

589 New Bedford Dr., Waterloo, Ont.

2 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,476 sq. ft.

$589,000

Features: New deck, large bay window

Source: Ravi Duhra, My Move Realty Brokerage via Realtor.ca

35 Myrtle Ave., Cambridge, Ont.

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

1,650 sq. ft.

$575,000

Features: Near trails and recreation, woodstove in living room

Source: Bahar Khalkhali Ardestani, Royal LePage Your Community Realty via Realtor.ca

92 Western Ave., Guelph, Ont.

3+1 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,112 sq. ft.

$575,000

Features: Finished basement with separate entrance, most new appliances

Source: Richard Luciani, Cedar Point Real Estate Corporation via Realtor.ca

703 Scarlett Rd., Toronto, Ont.

3 bedrooms, 1 bath

No square footage listed

$574,990

Features: Good-sized lot, private yard

Source: Frank Fragomeni, Royal LePage Team Realty via Realtor.ca

850 William Mooney Rd., Ottawa

4 bedrooms, 3 baths

No square footage listed

$575,000

Features: Two-acre lot, wood-burning fireplace

Source: Ben Frank, RE/MAX Escarpment Frank Realty via Realtor.ca

32 Goldwin St., Hamilton, Ont.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,281 sq. ft.

$574,900

Features: Eat-in kitchen with walkout, mature-treed yard

Source: Andy Thompson, Sutton Group-Masters Realty Inc., Brokerage via Realtor.ca

141 Pint St., Kingston, Ont.

6 bedrooms, 3 baths

No square footage listed

$579,900

Features: Private courtyard, second-floor kitchenette

Source: Emma Baker, Clairwood Real Estate Corporation, Brokerage via Realtor.ca

636 Oak St., Collingwood, Ont.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,207 sq. ft

$579,000

Features: Hardwood floors, newer roof and shed

Source: Tyler Tim, RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc. via Realtor.ca

1109 Puce Rd., Lakeshore, Ont.

3+1 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,571 sq. ft.

$574,900

Features: Nine acres with river, fruit trees

Source: Heather Arnott, Streetcity Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca

543 Huron St., London, Ont.

4 bedrooms, 4 baths

No square footage listed

$574,900

Features: Close to university, parking for five cars

Source: Aleks Djurkovic, Revel Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca

4387 Paddock Trail Dr., Niagara Falls, Ont.

2+1 bedroom, 3 baths

1,250 sq. ft.

$578,000

Features: Built in 2011, cathedral ceilings

Source: Ravi Singh Duhra, My Move Realty via Realtor.ca

1691 West Bay Rd., Garson, Ont.

1+2 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,300+ sq. ft.

$564,900

Features: Views of Wanapitei Lake, three gas fireplaces