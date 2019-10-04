Featured
What can you buy for the price of a detached home in Waterloo Region?
What you can buy for the price of a detached home in Waterloo Region. (Dave Farnham / Royal LePage Wolle Realty via Realty.ca)
Spencer Turcotte and Chris Thomson , CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 5:00PM EDT
In September, the median price of a detached home in the region was $575,000, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors.
Here's a look at the median price of a detached home, and what these homes offer, in other major cities around the country.
Source: Vergil Raduc, RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc. via Realtor.ca
98 Cotton Grass St., Kitchener, Ont.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,412 sq. ft.
$579,000
Features: Fully-fenced backyard, newer appliances and roof
Source: Dave Farnham, Royal LePage Wolle Realty via Realty.ca
589 New Bedford Dr., Waterloo, Ont.
2 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,476 sq. ft.
$589,000
Features: New deck, large bay window
Source: Ravi Duhra, My Move Realty Brokerage via Realtor.ca
35 Myrtle Ave., Cambridge, Ont.
3 bedrooms, 3 baths
1,650 sq. ft.
$575,000
Features: Near trails and recreation, woodstove in living room
Source: Bahar Khalkhali Ardestani, Royal LePage Your Community Realty via Realtor.ca
92 Western Ave., Guelph, Ont.
3+1 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,112 sq. ft.
$575,000
Features: Finished basement with separate entrance, most new appliances
Source: Richard Luciani, Cedar Point Real Estate Corporation via Realtor.ca
703 Scarlett Rd., Toronto, Ont.
3 bedrooms, 1 bath
No square footage listed
$574,990
Features: Good-sized lot, private yard
Source: Frank Fragomeni, Royal LePage Team Realty via Realtor.ca
850 William Mooney Rd., Ottawa
4 bedrooms, 3 baths
No square footage listed
$575,000
Features: Two-acre lot, wood-burning fireplace
Source: Ben Frank, RE/MAX Escarpment Frank Realty via Realtor.ca
32 Goldwin St., Hamilton, Ont.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,281 sq. ft.
$574,900
Features: Eat-in kitchen with walkout, mature-treed yard
Source: Andy Thompson, Sutton Group-Masters Realty Inc., Brokerage via Realtor.ca
141 Pint St., Kingston, Ont.
6 bedrooms, 3 baths
No square footage listed
$579,900
Features: Private courtyard, second-floor kitchenette
Source: Emma Baker, Clairwood Real Estate Corporation, Brokerage via Realtor.ca
636 Oak St., Collingwood, Ont.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,207 sq. ft
$579,000
Features: Hardwood floors, newer roof and shed
Source: Tyler Tim, RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc. via Realtor.ca
1109 Puce Rd., Lakeshore, Ont.
3+1 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,571 sq. ft.
$574,900
Features: Nine acres with river, fruit trees
Source: Heather Arnott, Streetcity Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca
543 Huron St., London, Ont.
4 bedrooms, 4 baths
No square footage listed
$574,900
Features: Close to university, parking for five cars
Source: Aleks Djurkovic, Revel Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca
4387 Paddock Trail Dr., Niagara Falls, Ont.
2+1 bedroom, 3 baths
1,250 sq. ft.
$578,000
Features: Built in 2011, cathedral ceilings
Source: Ravi Singh Duhra, My Move Realty via Realtor.ca
1691 West Bay Rd., Garson, Ont.
1+2 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,300+ sq. ft.
$564,900
Features: Views of Wanapitei Lake, three gas fireplaces