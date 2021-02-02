KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has issued a health order for a retirement home currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The order at Heritage House Retirement Living in Guelph comes after multiple infection prevention and control (IPAC) inspections throughout 2020, which identified concerns about personal protective equipment and inadequate physical distancing.

In the order, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said the home needs to screen staff, make sure staff are wearing properly fitting PPE, get all staff and residents tested for COVID-19, clean the home and have hand sanitizer available at all entry points. They also need to make sure staff, residents and visitors can maintain two metres of physical distancing.

In the order, WDGPH said there were inspections performed on May 14, Sept. 3 and Oct. 30. In all instances, the order said public health followed up with the home to make on "how these deficiencies were to be remediated."

An outbreak was declared at the home on Jan. 21. Officials visited the home for another IPAC inspection on Jan. 22 and found "many of the same deficiencies were noted as were present on previous dates. Additional deficiencies were observed including inadequate active screening at the entrance and inadequate implementation of recommended outbreak measures."

There are four resident cases and one staff case associated with the outbreak.

The order said failing to comply with the order could cost up to $5,000 for each day the offence continues.