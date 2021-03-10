KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have opened COVID-19 vaccine pre-registrations to eligible people in Phase Two.

Those eligible in Phase One can still pre-register, but officials have now opened up booking to those in the next phase, as well.

Phase Two includes adults between 60 and 79 as well as staff at congregate settings, residents of those settings and their primary caregivers.

Individuals with select health conditions are also eligible, as are essential caregivers with the highest-risk health conditions.

The province provided a full list of high-risk chronic conditions that qualify.

Essential workers who can't work from home also qualify. That category includes school staff, emergency responders, high-risk and criticial workers in grocery stress and pharmacies and more.

"As the vaccine supply expands, we continue to focus on vaccinating Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph against COVID-19 as quickly as possible," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in a statement.

"The province's rapid distribution of vaccines across Ontario has facilitated the progress we are seeing in protecting the most vulnerable residents of our region."

Those age 64 or younger may choose to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the province notes. That vaccine isn't approved for adults over 65.