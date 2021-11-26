Wellington County Library getting rid of late fees

KITCHENER -

Those who have had a book out from the Wellington County Library for a little too long soon won't have to reach into their wallet.

Library officials announced on Thursday that, starting on Jan. 1, 2022, there will no longer be fines on overdue materials.

Outstanding overdue fines will also be forgiven starting in the new year.

The library hasn't been charging late fees this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Officials say the decision to make this a permanent fixture comes from research suggesting fines do not encourage timely returns, but actually encourage the opposite.

“Removal of this financial barrier will encourage more people in our communities to use the library and access all the resources we have to offer” said chief librarian Rebecca Hine in a release.

Fines will continue to be charged for lost or damaged materials.