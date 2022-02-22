Wellington County ending state of emergency on March 1
Wellington County plans to remove its state of emergency on March 1.
A news release from county officials said they made the decision after consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.
Wellington County declared the state of emergency back on March 23, 2020 in response to COVID-19. It allows Warden Kelly Linton authority to “take actions and make orders he considers to be necessary to protect the health, safety, property and welfare of county residents.”
“After nearly two years of a global pandemic, it is time to start returning to normal life,” Linton said in the release. “As key public health system indicators are continuing to improve, there is no longer a need for our local state of emergency. This positive progress is the direct result of the majority of our residents acting responsibly by getting vaccinated and following basic public health guidelines. I continue to encourage each and every one of you to get vaccinated so that as a community we can protect the gains we have made.”
The City of Guelph and Dufferin County will also end their states of emergency on March 1, the release from Wellington County said.
