Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.
Police say the 21-year-old man was driving a Hyundai north on Hespeler Road when it collided with the side of a Toyota that was travelling south on Hespeler near Sheldon Drive. The Toyota rolled over. Its driver, 51-year-old Randy Turenne, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In June Turenne’s widow, Kim Turenne, told CTV News about her search to find her late husband’s wedding ring, which is believed to have been lost in the crash. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/searching-for-randy-s-ring-family-looks-for-wedding-band-lost-in-fatal-cambridge-crash-1.5938810
The passenger of the Hyundai, a 30-year-old man from Pickering was also killed. The 21-year-old driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
On Friday, police announced he has been charged with 14 Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act related offences including:
- Two counts of dangerous driving causing death
- Two counts of impaired operation causing death
- Impaired operation - Blood Alcohol Concentration above 80 mg
He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating US$44B Twitter buyout deal
Elon Musk's tumultuous US$44B billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS
A London man is facing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Windsor
-
Rogers outage affecting Windsor customers, businesses and border traffic
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues for wireless, cable and internet customers but also downing business Interac machines and possibly travellers crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court
A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.
-
Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate
The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.
Barrie
-
Businesses, hospitals, and cottagers headed north impacted by Rogers outage
Rogers service outage impacts local businesses and residents Friday morning.
-
Barrie driver speeding, weaving in Highway 400 traffic charged with impaired: OPP
A Barrie man accused of being drug-impaired while driving along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte faces several charges.
-
Unknown substance released into air inside tent filled with hundreds at festival: YRP
Police hope to identify those responsible for releasing a substance inside a tent filled with hundreds of people at a festival in York Region.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you
The Ontario government has announced a list of new regulations that took off this month, affecting the province’s millions of residents.
-
Police chase possible child abductor on Toronto subway train
Toronto police say they are pursuing a man who may have abducted a child and taken them onto the subway in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Montreal police keeping an eye out for 'pink cocaine'
Montreal police are on the lookout for so-called 'pink cocaine' as testing for potential samples of the drug is currently underway.
-
Man arrested following hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman in South Shore
Police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal June hit and run in Brossard, Que.
Atlantic
-
‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Winnipeg
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
-
Suspects sought in carjacking, high-speed St. Boniface chase
Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a high-speed chase in St. Boniface Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Performer injured at Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show
A performer in the Calgary Stampede's Grandstand Show was injured in an incident on Thursday evening.
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and an estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the route.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Colton Crowshoe
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe in 2014.
Edmonton
-
Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive
A large water truck that rolled over blocked the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the Highway 14 overpass Friday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts
A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.
-
Jury deciding fate of B.C. animal rights activists after hog farm protest
A jury has begun deliberations in the criminal trial against three animal rights activists charged after a protest at an Abbotsford pig farm.