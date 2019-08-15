

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





CTV Kitchener is happy to announce that Rosie Del Campo will be taking over as anchor of CTV News at Six.

Rosie is taking the next step in her 10-year career at the station, where she started as a video journalist in May of 2008.

She quickly began anchoring, first on the weekend and then, a few years later, as the evening news anchor.

Join us in welcoming Rosie as our new 6 o' clock anchor, and take a moment to learn a little bit about her.

What was your first broadcast job?

I held several broadcast and/or journalism-related internships as well as volunteer and part-time positions while studying journalism at Ryerson University.

Shortly after I graduated, I had the opportunity to work as a videographer and 11:30 anchor at CTV News in Saskatoon until I made the move to CTV Kitchener in May 2008.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is that it doesn’t feel like a job. I am fortunate to be able to do what I love. I have the opportunity to learn and create something new every day.

What are your favourite moments from CTV News at Five?

I enjoyed producing and co-hosting CTV News at Five every day and was proud to be a big part of its launch. The newscast gives us the opportunity to showcase many incredible people and places in our community. I am proud of the work our team put into building this program and know it will continue to be successful.

My favourite CTV News at Five moments definitely include the ‘road shows’. We broadcasted live in five cities during our first week on the air (September 2017). I’ll especially remember our interview with Lloyd Robertson and his signature sign-off during our road show in his hometown of Stratford.

I was also able to try many new things in the In Your Backyard segment, such as zip-lining, burlesque dancing, and bubble soccer. I’ve also learned from so many interesting people in our Quick Fix at Five segments.

What are you looking forward to in your new role?

This is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to continue to share stories with our viewers, every day – this time, from the 6 o’clock anchor desk.

Quick facts about Rosie Del Campo:

In her time at the station, she has worked as…

2008: Started as VJ at CTV Kitchener in May

2008—2011: VJ / Weekend Anchor

2011—2017: VJ / Afternoon Assignment Desk / 11:30 Anchor

2017—2019: Anchor/Producer of CTV News at Five

Favourite Music: Classic rock and vintage jazz

Favourite Movie: Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Favourite Food: Chocolate

Favourite Place: There’s no place like home!

Favourite Quality in a Person: Sense of humour