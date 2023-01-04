'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes

The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.

“Extreme call volumes and staff shortages are causing delays at hospitals,” said the union in a tweet.

The union is urging residents to use emergency resources appropriately.

This comes just one day after a post from the union calling call volumes over the holiday “manageable.”

“We spoke too soon,” said the union.

In September and October of 2022, hospitals in Waterloo region dealt with several code red instances.