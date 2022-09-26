Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday

Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics report an increase in Code Red instances.

A line-up of ambulances could be seen backed up at the bay at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener Monday afternoon.

The union representing Region of Waterloo paramedics says were multiple instances of Code Red Monday, meaning there were no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls.

In a statement to CTV News, Grand River Hospital called the situation “unfortunate.”

When a Code Red is issued, it generally means the hospital is at capacity and has no space to care for additional patients coming in by ambulance, the hospital said.

"This is either because we don’t have inpatient beds available to accept new patients or the patients that are arriving are too acute to be safely cared for in the beds we have available," Grand River Hospital said.

Grand River added in these cases, all areas of the hospital work together to flow patients to areas that can provide the care needed and support admitting patients from the emergency department to help ease pressure on EMS services.