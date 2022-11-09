'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information

Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.

The 30-year-old Kitchener resident mysteriously went missing in 2002.

“Now he'd be 50, I can't even imagine,” his mother Linda Shaw told CTV News. “You know, what he would look like? Would he have a family? Children?”

His family is making yet another plea to the public to help them find out what happened.

MYSTERIOUS DISSAPEARANCE

Since the day David went missing, his family says they’ve been left with very few clues.

“He was planning on going out for a friend’s birthday,” one of David’s sisters, Colleen Stevens, explained.

On the night of his disappearance, David went to what was then Club Renaissance in downtown Kitchener. His family was told after the bar, he went to a friend’s house.

“Neighbours had reported they heard a fight, but they don’t know who was involved. Other then that, we have very little,” his mother explained.

According to Waterloo regional police, David was last seen that night at his residence on Mill Street.

David was supposed to meet friends and Colleen the next day, but never showed for either commitment.

“I just had a feeling that something wasn't right,” Colleen said.

Just days after he disappeared, police confirmed a dog matching the description of David’s pet was found wandering the streets near his home.

A few months later, officials said David’s car was found near his home too.

David MacDermott's mother and sisters lay out photos of him on the kitchen table. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

DAVID ‘WAS ALWAYS SMILING’

David’s mother and younger sisters spread photos of him out on the kitchen table, while sharing memories.

Linda said staff nicknamed him “prince” when he was born, because he was the only boy born in the hospital that day.

“He was a fun happy go-lucky guy,” Colleen said, “He knew a lot of people, had a lot of friends and was always smiling.”

David’s youngest sister, Amanda Shaw described him as, “the standard protective big brother.”

The 30-year-old went missing just before Amanda’s 11th birthday.

“A lot of the memories I have with him, unfortunately are lost,” she explained.

THE LONG SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

His family and investigators are convinced the answers they're looking for are still with a person or people in our community.

“Twenty years is a long time to hold such a secret,” Colleen said.

She added she gets angry knowing, “there is someone that knows what happened to him.”

That’s why the family continues to share his story, hoping to find answers.

“I am begging them, please help us to do this,” his mother Linda added, appealing to those with information.

“If somebody has it in their heart to be able to help us move on from this and be able to put David to rest.”

“We just want answers,” Amanda said. “And more than anything, we just want to lay my brother to rest and have that closure.”

David MacDermott. (Submitted)

Waterloo Regional Police say they continue to investigate David’s disappearance. At the time of his disappearance was described as six feet, one inch tall, 186 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and had a small ladybug tattoo between his shoulder blades.

In 2002 and previous to that, police say David frequented several Kitchener and Waterloo establishments, including Roxanne's, Club Renaissance, the Silver Spur, and Howl at the Moon.

Anyone with any information can contact Waterloo Regional Police Missing Persons Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8738, or if they wish to stay anonymous Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Please Bring Me Home, an organization that works with the families of missing people across the country, can also be contacted anonymously.