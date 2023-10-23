'We have survivor’s guilt': Palestinian student group at U of G hosts vigil for Gaza

Dozens gathered at the University of Guelph on Monday for a vigil and pay respects to those who lost their lives during the Israel-Hamas war.

The event, at the Johnston Green on campus, started at 6 p.m. and was hosted by the Guelph Palestinian Student Association at U of G.

“We have been personally impacted,” said Aya Barakat, co-president of group.

The vigil started with speeches from some students, who also shared their personal stories.

Guelph Palestinian Student Association hosts Vigil for Gaza. (CTV News/Heather Senoran) “A few of us have family there that have been evacuated, and have been cut off from basic necessities such as water, electricity and food. So it is very difficult to be here. We have a lot of survivor’s guilt. So we’re hoping doing this vigil can have a good impact on the community and allow people to grieve and mourn together,” Barakat said.

Thousands have lost their lives since the conflict started and the death toll continues to rise. The group said they are devastated by the many citizens and children who have died.

“It is important, so we make known that these are not just numbers, that these are names. And that each life lost is somebody’s parent, sibling, child,” she said.

A few dozen gathered at the University of Guelph for a vigil for Gaza on Oct. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)

Candles of solidarity were lit and people who attended were encouraged to write messages that were posted on the portico on campus.

The association said they condemn all the attacks in Gaza and are praying for peace.

“It’s very important that we get everyone together to help us mourn,” Barakat said.