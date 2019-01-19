

CTV Kitchener





Women’s marches were held across Canada and the U.S. Saturday, including one here in Waterloo Region.

What started as a protest against Donald Trump’s administration has now spread to a movement focused on fairness, education and reproductive rights.

This year’s march was dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

More than a hundred women began their morning by walking from Waterloo Public Square to Kitchener City Hall.

“It feels really powerful and moving,” said Kirstie Smallman. “The energy is just palpable. We’re all human. We all deserve the same rights.”

Participants hope to raise awareness for women’s issues and inspire change.

“We have a voice, we have something to say and things need to be changed,” said former Waterloo mayor Brenda Halloran. “Events like today help change things globally – for women, for people, for families.”

Some marchers also wore a red scarf to honour the indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or been found murdered.