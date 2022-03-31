WCDSB responds to provincial review of police call at local school

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.

Board officials said they received the review Wednesday and released a statement in response Thursday at noon.

According to Waterloo regional police, officers received a call from the school's principal on Nov. 29 regarding a student “in crisis” who was said to be acting violently.

The student was reportedly placed in a safe and secure room and officers worked with the child to deescalate the situation, then drove him to a family member's home.

Last month, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered a review and report of the incident after calls from the child’s family and community advocates.

"No four-year-child in this province or this country should have the police called on them," Lecce told CTV News. "It's just unacceptable and that's why I decided to send in a review, to understand what transpired and to ensure it doesn't happen again."

In a statement issued Thursday, WCDSB Director of Education Loretta Notten called the findings of the provincial investigation "a blueprint for further action," saying it highlighted a "critical support gap for students in crisis" which needs to be addressed by both the province and the school board.

Notten said the board, “deeply regret the obvious hurt and distress caused to this young child in our care and to his family and the Black community."

“When every education strategy is exhausted and a student remains in crisis, the final option for school boards is to call 9-1-1 and emergency services," Notten continued, in part.

"We care deeply for the children entrusted to us. We also know these choices are not neutral, even if the policy is. That a call to police for a Black student has an impact that is different, that it is more significant as a result of a history of systemic racism."

Notten said she will share a more fulsome response to the review at an April 4 board meeting.

The review from the Ministry of Education has not been made public.