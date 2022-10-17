WCDSB narrows down options in boundary review of five Kitchener schools

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss a redrawing for five of its school boundaries in east Kitchener.

On Monday, school board staff presented a report to the board of trustees on the boundary review, citing the five schools that will be impacted are already dealing with overcapacity limits.

“It met the criteria that were established at the onset of the review as well as responded to the boundary review committee’s interest in terms of having more than one school with jk to 8 as well as providing the most sustainable and balanced enrolment for all of the affected schools,” said Jennifer Passy, manager of planning with WCDSB.

The ministry of education approved funding for a new school for Grades 7 through 12, and funding to build another elementary school at the existing St. Patrick site.

To accommodate the new schools the board has to change the school boundaries.

Eight options were originally presented to the board, but staff narrowed it down to its recommended option.

This option would see St. Anne's and the new St. Patrick school hold junior kindergarten to Grade 8 students.

The other elementary schools would be junior kindergarten to Grade 6, and their boundaries would be adjusted.

The Grade 7 and 8 students would then go to the new Grade 7 through 12 school.

St. Mary’s high school would also have its boundaries redrawn.

Another meeting to discuss the boundary change is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The board of trustees will then make a final decision on Nov. 7.