WCDSB filling vacant trustee seat with runner-up in election

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCSDB) will have another new face at the trustee table.

Trustee Sally Fuentes – who was one of two trustees representing the communities of Waterloo, Woolwich, and Wellesley – resigned in September for family-related reasons.

At a Monday night meeting, the board decided to appoint Conrad Stanley – the runner-up from last year’s election – to replace her.

“Sally represented some diversity at this table,” said one trustee. “By choosing to accept applications, we have an opportunity to see who in our community may fill that void.”

The decision by vote was made after some trustees questioned whether Stanley would be the best choice to reflect the diversity of the board.

“Not allowing the next runner-up to get it simply because they’re not diverse enough, because they’re a white, Christian male isn’t a good look for the board,” said another trustee.

The board says they’ll be contacting Stanley to let him know of their decision.

“One of the things that we always reflect on is wanting to be representative of the family and students that come to Waterloo Catholic,” said Tracey Weiler, chair of the board. “As we reflect on that, we always want to do better.”