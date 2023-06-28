Two new WRDSB trustees appointed, including son of late trustee

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has named its two new trustees, one of whom is the son of a trustee who recently passed away.

At a school board meeting Wednesday, trustees pitched themselves to fill the vacant seats left by the death of trustee Fred Meissner and resignation of trustee Marie Snyder.

Samantha Estoesta was appointed as the new Waterloo-Wilmot trustee, and Joseph Meissner was picked to fill the Woolwich-Wellesley seat left open by his late father.

“I want to be here to ensure that that chair is filled by someone who had his vision,” Joseph said in his presentation to trustees. “My father campaigned on a vision of caring and inclusive classrooms to increase family and community collaboration and to recognize staff and education workers as experts in the classroom.”

He said that he and his father often connected over their shared passion for education.

“I can honestly say all the conversations I had with him had the greatest impact on my own teaching at Wilfrid Laurier University,” Joseph said.

In total, 13 people were vying for the open Waterloo-Wilmot seat, while six people were seeking the bid for the Woolwich-Wellesley seat.

“I understand the need for caregivers to be involved in this learning journey personally. The decisions made in this room also affect my family directly and will for the next 13 years,” Estoesta said during her pitch.

After being voted in, the new trustees were congratulated and sworn in.