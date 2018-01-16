

The province has unveiled a new award recognizing people and organizations who promote diversity – and one of the first recipients is a Waterloo woman.

Fauzia Baig has been named one of the first people to be honoured with the Champion of Diversity Award.

Baig won the award for her work fighting Islamophobia and promoting understanding between faith groups in the community.

Specifically, she is being recognized for a project in which she and other volunteers baked 2,000 cookies and distributed them in public spaces around Waterloo Region, encouraging people who took them to start up a conversation about Muslim faith and culture.

In addition, Baig has been involved in organizing local Eid celebrations and in helping mentor young female leaders in the local Muslim community.